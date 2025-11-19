King Carl, Queen Silvia begin Canada State Visit with solemn tribute in Ottawa

King Carl and Queen Silvia began their State Visit to Canada with an eventful day.
On Tuesday, November 18, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share that Their Majesties have kicked off their high-profile trip to the maple country upon the invitation of the Governor-General of Canada.
The monarch and queen consort carried out multiple engagements on their first day of the visit, including a solemn tribute at the War Memorial in Ottawa.
Alongside a carousel of photos from their trip’s eventful day, the royals penned, “At the invitation of the Governor-General of Canada, the King and Queen began a three-day state visit to the country today.”
“During the day, the King and Queen have, among other things, been welcomed to Canada by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Richard Wagner. (For health reasons, the Governor-General has abandoned the host during the state visit to the Chief Justice. ) The royal couple has, among other things, met Prime Minister Mark Carney and laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Ottawa,” they continued.
The palace added, “The government is represented during the state visit by state councilors Ebba Busch and Pål Jonson.”
Furthermore, the Swedish royals noted that the purpose of the three-day State Visit is to strengthen and develop the close relationship between Sweden and Canada by strengthening cooperation in the security and defence policy sphere, and to promote innovation, trade and investment in, among other things, the green and digital transformation.