Kate Middleton, Prince William fume over Princess Beatrice 'tone-deaf' move

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton are reportedly distressed over Princess Beatrice's latest move.
The elder daughter of William's disgraced uncle, Andrew - who lost all his royal titles earlier this month due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, hosted a major engagement in Saudi Arabia on October 27, 2025.
As per the photos obtained by various outlets at the same time as Buckingham Palace formally announced Andrew's titles removal on October 30 - Beatrice appeared in high spirits enjoying an afternoon tea at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel.
However, nearly two weeks after Beatrice's event sparked a controversy as it was held at the controversial venue, where royals and business figures were detained and allegedly mistreated.
Now an inside source has spilled how the senior royals have reacted to the blunder made by Beatrice - at the time when the Royal Family was already under strict scrutiny because of her dad's never-ending controversies.
"It was seen as tone-deaf, especially given the venue’s reputation and the recent controversies surrounding Andrew and Sarah," the source told Closer magazine.
"William and Kate were genuinely upset when the pictures emerged. They have been very supportive of Beatrice and Eugenie and hope now that they will tow the Palace line," they added of the future King and Queen.