Prince William breaks silence after Harry announces second Canada trip

Kensington Palace has released Prince William's heartfelt statement just after Prince Harry's second visit to Canada announced.

On Wednesday, November 19, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales released a collage of William's photo with King Charles and Queen Camilla's.

The photo was accompanied by the future King's sweet message, which read, "A pleasure to join Their Majesties welcoming guests from the diplomatic community for the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Windsor Castle last night."

This update from the 43-year-old came just moments after GB News reported that Prince Harry is set for another Canada visit - just days after his previous trip to the North American country, which coincided with his estranged brother's trip to Brazil.

Harry is announced as the keynote speaker at the OREA Power House conference in Toronto on December 1.

The official announcement on The Buzz Conference's Instagram account read, "we are honoured to share some exciting news on behalf of OREA, Ontario Real Estate Association, Canada’s largest Provincial Association."

"The Headliner Keynote Speaker is Prince Harry, humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran," it added.

If Harry attends the event, it will be his second visit to Canada in just a month as he last visited the country on November 6 - on the same day his brother William hosted star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

