Royal Family strongly reacts to Andrew's latest horse riding at Royal Lodge

Andrew's latest sighting around Windsor Castle has sparked Royal Family's reaction.
The 65-year-old was photographed on a horse back in early hours of Monday on November 17 at Royal Lodge, which marked his first ever sighting since October 3, 2025.
Andrew - who formally lost all his Royal titles earlier this month amid renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - was seen chatting with a female horse riding companion at Windsor Castle gardens.
Now Royal Family insiders have claimed that Andrew openly riding horse around Royal Lodge despite eviction orders is not good, and can rile up neighbours as he is no longer a "prince."
A source exclusively told Daily Mail, "It’s really not a good look."
"The King won’t be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer" the insider added.
They further claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are equally annoyed with Andrew living his life happily after bringing so much disgrace to the firm in recent times.
The source noted that the future king and queen want Andrew to move to his new residence as soon as possible so they don't have to deal with this every now and then.