Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift

Prince Harry has finally lift the curtain on whether he is returning to the UK sooner or later.
During a candid conversation the NYT columnist and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex unveiled his future plans regarding living in the US.
"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," said Harry, who have been living in the US since 2020 with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet.
"It's a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live," he added.
"I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," the 40-year-old candidly confessed.
Drawing a stark contrast in life in UK and the US he explained, "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. -- it's huge."
"I'm hugely grateful for that," Harry added.
For those unaware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 before moving to the US.