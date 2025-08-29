Prince William, Princess Kate take 'cautious' steps to avoid Harry, Meghan mistake

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be carefully planning their future living arrangements, taking lessons from past challenges faced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As per GB News, Royal commentator Grant Harold shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be conscious of avoiding a similar mistake over the renovation of Forest Lodge.
Harold said, “At the moment, the costs of the Royal Family are being looked at constantly, especially with the cost of living.
The expert added, “When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a cottage by the late Queen, the renovation costs to the public were criticised - even though they paid it back.”
He continued,“William and Catherine are aware of that, they don’t want the public paying for anything.”
Harold mentioned, “They’ve got the money to pay for it, so they want to show that they’re doing it themselves.”
To be noted, the Prince and Princess of Wales have opted for Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park as their permanent home.
The couple has plans to stay there even after Prince William ascends to the throne.
They will relocate from their current four-bedroom residence, Adelaide Cottage, to a much larger property later this year, alongside their three children.