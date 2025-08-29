Home / Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia show solidarity with wildfire victims in Galicia

The King and Queen of Spain visit Galicia to comford the families affected by Galicia wildfires


King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out to visit areas affected by wildfires in Galicia.

On Thursday, August 27, the Spanish monarch visited the Coordination Center of the XIV Forestry District in Verín, a damaged livestock farm in Cualedro, and the Medeiros public school in Monterrei.

He was accompanied by the Third Vice President and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesen.

Upon the royal couple’s arrival at the Coordination Centre for the 14th Forestry District in Verín, Their Majesties the King and Queen were received by the President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda and the President of the Parliament of Galicia, Miguel Ángel Santalices.

During the visit, Letizia and Felipe learned firsthand about the damage suffered and the needs of the affected residents. They also expressed their gratitude to all the teams that helped fight the fire and protect the population.

As per the Royal Family website, “The King and Queen then toured the control room, where they received a briefing from the head of the Ourense Provincial Fire Service, Sandra Martínez, on the situation in the province and the fire prevention efforts.”

His Majesty and Her Majesty concluded the visit by greeting representatives of the firefighting teams involved in the area's extinguishing efforts.

