Rarely seen Royal breaks cover to support project for youth’s thriving future

Prince Daniel has finally broken his cover to back a key initiative.
On Friday, August 29, the Royal Family of Sweden took to its official Instagram account to share an update about the latest engagement of Crown Princess Victoria’s husband.
In the post, the palace reported that the Duke of Västergötland visited young people who are particpants of the Crown Princess Couple’s Foundation project, Next Generation Sweden.
“The Crown Princess Couple's Foundation supports the project "Next Generation Sweden", whose goal is to provide young people with job opportunities and positive prospects for the future,” shared the Royals.
Briefing about the project, they shared, “Next Generation Sweden has developed an employment model called "SAO jobs" or "study-motivating work-life orientation". The model enables more young people to apply for and get a first, paid job as part of their schooling.”
It was further noted that the initiative is “run in close cooperation with the school and business, and in spring 2025, the investment in pilot schools in Upplands Väsby and Sundsvall began, where over 100 young people were employed at 25 companies.”
Alongside the caption, the Swedish Royals shared a three-photo carousel featuring Prince Daniel with students at their workplaces, including a pharmacy, a grocery store, and a ski resort.
Who is Prince Daniel?
Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland is a member of the Swedish royal family by marriage to Crown Princess Victoria, making him the next consort of Sweden.