Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication

As Grand Duke Henri’s abdication day fast approaches, he is reflecting on his 25 years as Luxembourg’s monarch.
Recently, the duke sat down with Paris Match to give an in-depth interview alongside wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa just weeks before his abdication.
During the interview, the royal opened up about his true feelings on retirement and plans for future with Maria Teresa.
"We are serene and both happy with this change of life,” he told the outlet about his retirement.
Duke Henri went on to share that he now enjoys a greater sense of "peace" and "quiet” in his life, adding that he and his wife understand that “life doesn’t stop.”
According to him, their main goal is to live life to the fullest by appreciating their surroundings and the little pleasures they had never fully experienced during his time in position.
“Even though it’s a very privileged life, it’s also a kind of golden cage," he said, adding that there is "a lack of freedom."
The couple dreams of road-tripping across Europe, riding motorcycles in the Himalayas, and, above all, visiting their children and grandchildren freely, without the constraints of distance or official duties.
Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne on October 3rd and will pass the baton to his eldest son, Prince Guillaume.
The prince has been serving as lieutenant representative for nearly a year, a rehearsal for his new and important role.