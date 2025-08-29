Home / Royal

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication

Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne in October and will pass the baton to son, Prince Guillaume

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication
Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication

As Grand Duke Henri’s abdication day fast approaches, he is reflecting on his 25 years as Luxembourg’s monarch.

Recently, the duke sat down with Paris Match to give an in-depth interview alongside wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa just weeks before his abdication.

During the interview, the royal opened up about his true feelings on retirement and plans for future with Maria Teresa.

"We are serene and both happy with this change of life,” he told the outlet about his retirement.

Duke Henri went on to share that he now enjoys a greater sense of "peace" and "quiet” in his life, adding that he and his wife understand that “life doesn’t stop.”

According to him, their main goal is to live life to the fullest by appreciating their surroundings and the little pleasures they had never fully experienced during his time in position.

“Even though it’s a very privileged life, it’s also a kind of golden cage," he said, adding that there is "a lack of freedom."

The couple dreams of road-tripping across Europe, riding motorcycles in the Himalayas, and, above all, visiting their children and grandchildren freely, without the constraints of distance or official duties.

Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne on October 3rd and will pass the baton to his eldest son, Prince Guillaume.

The prince has been serving as lieutenant representative for nearly a year, a rehearsal for his new and important role.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress
The Duchess of Sussex's series, 'With Love, Meghan' season two premiered on Netflix earlier this week

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell
Queen Mary and King Frederik began their royal summer visit earlier this week

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode
The Duchess of Sussex honoured brave first responders in an emotional Netflix episode of her lifestyle

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?
Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly set to put differences aside after months of royal feud

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt
The second-in-line to the Danish throne wore a black expletive-stamped shirt at music festival Smukfest

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move
Queen Camilla lauded for 'commitment to real and lasting change' as her charity announces new partnership

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set make a move with their kids later this year

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip
The Duchess of Sussex offers sneak peek into her massive As Ever wine cellar in new clip of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare
The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth’s grave on her anniversary

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George
Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and heir to the British throne

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening
The Princess of Greece served looks as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old
Sweden’s Queen Silvia initiated ‘The Day of the Old’ in the ‘90s to honor the elderly citizens of the country