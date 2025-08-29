Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate mirror King Charles with new home decision

The Prince of Princess of Wales is set to make a major move by shifting to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park

Prince William and Princess Kate are taking a page from King Charles’ playbook, establishing a new family base away from Buckingham Palace as they prepare to settle into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their three children.

As per GB News, the Prince of Princess of Wales is set to make a major move by shifting to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The royal couple plan to make their new residence a permanent home, relocating from Adelaide Cottage to a larger property later this year with their three children.

According to the royal commentator Grant Harold, this is the new sign that Windsor is replacing London in becoming the new hub for the royals.

Harold said, “The Royal Family are moving the ‘hub’ of monarchy to Windsor. That’s my gut feeling.”

The source added, “The King hasn’t moved into Buckingham Palace, despite a lot of the work being completed.

He went on to share, “He still lives at Clarence House and spends a lot of time at Highgrove and Windsor.”

Harold mentioned, “Windsor has become the essence of the monarchy, and it is the spiritual home. It’s steeped in history for the Royal Family, so it does make sense to make it the base.”

On the other hand, royal commentator Hugo Vickers noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales will still divide their time between Forest Lodge and Buckingham Palace once William becomes king.

To note, the sources revealed that the couple’s 2022 move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage was a trial to see if the area fit their family’s needs.

