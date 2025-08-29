Meghan Markle continues to boost ‘With Love’ as Prince Harry plans UK visit 

Meghan Markle has seemingly sidelined her husband, Prince Harry's next move to return to London next month.
The Duchess of Sussex has continued to promote her new Netflix show, With Love Meghan, on social media, while the Duke of Sussex planned to reconcile with his estranged father, King Charles III, in his upcoming trip.
On Thursday, August 28, Meghan shared a handful of behind-the-scenes from her new cooking show, captioning, "Sip happens… enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on."
The viral footage includes the 44-year-old British Royal Family member heard saying, "Don’t threaten me with a good time," as she sees wine glasses while joking that she made a doorstep during a pottery class.
For those unaware, the mom-of-two launched the first episode of With Love, Meghan on Tuesday, August 26.
The first episode featured Meghan's old pal and her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, in her infamous Montecito farmhouse kitchen.
However, the second instalment of With Love, Meghan was debuted on Netflix before a report claimed that her husband and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, is expected to return to his homeland to mend the broken relationship with his father and brother, Prince William.
The Duke of Sussex will arrive in London on September 8 to commemorate the 3rd death anniversary of his late grandmother and Queen Elizabeth II.
As of now, neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Harry has confirmed these speculations.