Home / Royal

Prince Harry ends King Charles' biggest tension amid cancer struggles

The Duke of Sussex eases King Charles with life-changing decision for monarchy

Prince Harry ends King Charles biggest tension amid cancer struggles
Prince Harry ends King Charles' biggest tension amid cancer struggles

Prince Harry is believed to have taken a life-changing decision to please his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who ruined his relationship with the Royal Family by taking public jabs at the firm since leaving the US in 2020 with Meghan Markle, has reportedly refused to create more drama.

A royal expert has claimed that Harry will not give any more explosive interviews as he wants to mend rift with the cancer-stricken monarch.

The editor-in-chief, Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Steward noted, "I can’t see Harry giving loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book."

She continued, "I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."

"I’m not sure what the future holds for Harry. I’m sure Harry’s not sure what the future holds for Harry," she added.

The author who recently wrote a book on King Charles relationship with his late mother, Queen and I, continued, "he’s going to concentrate on his charity work, which isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment."

"But [in 2027] he has the Invictus Games in the U.K. He very much hopes that his father will attend," Seward claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked feud with the Royal Family by expressing their grievances in bombshell interviews and documentaries.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle receives message from ‘mom’ amid Harry, Charles reunion plans

Meghan Markle receives message from ‘mom’ amid Harry, Charles reunion plans
Prince Harry is reportedly ‘keen’ to see his father, King Charles, during upcoming return to the UK

Crown Princess’s son to stand trial for rape and abuse as court sets date

Crown Princess’s son to stand trial for rape and abuse as court sets date
Court announces trial date for Crown Princess’s son after he was charges with four counts of rape

Sir Tim Laurence to proudly debut his new honour from King at state banquet

Sir Tim Laurence to proudly debut his new honour from King at state banquet
Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence is set to unveil his latest accolade from King Charles at upcoming royal banquet

Prince William, Princess Kate take 'cautious' steps to avoid Harry, Meghan mistake

Prince William, Princess Kate take 'cautious' steps to avoid Harry, Meghan mistake
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be conscious of avoiding a similar mistake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Rarely seen Royal breaks cover to support project for youth’s thriving future

Rarely seen Royal breaks cover to support project for youth’s thriving future
Prince Daniel makes rare appearance to visit young students participating in the Crown Princess Couple's Foundation project

Prince William, Princess Kate mirror King Charles with new home decision

Prince William, Princess Kate mirror King Charles with new home decision
The Prince of Princess of Wales is set to make a major move by shifting to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park

Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Duke's UK return

Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Duke's UK return
The Prince of Wales makes feelings on potential meeting with estranged brother Prince Harry

Meghan Markle continues to boost ‘With Love’ as Prince Harry plans UK visit

Meghan Markle continues to boost ‘With Love’ as Prince Harry plans UK visit
The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' on next month

King Felipe, Queen Letizia show solidarity with wildfire victims in Galicia

King Felipe, Queen Letizia show solidarity with wildfire victims in Galicia
The King and Queen of Spain visit Galicia to comford the families affected by Galicia wildfires

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication
Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne in October and will pass the baton to son, Prince Guillaume

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress
The Duchess of Sussex's series, 'With Love, Meghan' season two premiered on Netflix earlier this week

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell
Queen Mary and King Frederik began their royal summer visit earlier this week