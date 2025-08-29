Prince Harry ends King Charles' biggest tension amid cancer struggles

Prince Harry is believed to have taken a life-changing decision to please his father, King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex, who ruined his relationship with the Royal Family by taking public jabs at the firm since leaving the US in 2020 with Meghan Markle, has reportedly refused to create more drama.
A royal expert has claimed that Harry will not give any more explosive interviews as he wants to mend rift with the cancer-stricken monarch.
The editor-in-chief, Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Steward noted, "I can’t see Harry giving loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book."
She continued, "I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."
"I’m not sure what the future holds for Harry. I’m sure Harry’s not sure what the future holds for Harry," she added.
The author who recently wrote a book on King Charles relationship with his late mother, Queen and I, continued, "he’s going to concentrate on his charity work, which isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment."
"But [in 2027] he has the Invictus Games in the U.K. He very much hopes that his father will attend," Seward claimed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked feud with the Royal Family by expressing their grievances in bombshell interviews and documentaries.