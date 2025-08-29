Home / Royal

Sir Tim Laurence to proudly debut his new honour from King at state banquet

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence is set to unveil his latest accolade from King Charles at upcoming royal banquet




King Charles is set to host a major state banquet, and Sir Tim Laurence has decided to use the event to debut his new honour from His Majesty.

In a new article published on Friday, August 29, GB News reported that as per Court Circular’s official notice, Princess Anne’s husband, who recently received one of the highest ranks in the Royal Victorian Order by the British monarch, will display the accolade at the upcoming State Banquet.

The 76-year-old King will host a grand reception for US President Donald Trump during his second state visit to the UK next month.

On August 21, King Charles presented Sir Tim with the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) at Balmoral Castle, marking a significant promotion within the order.

The Royal Victorian Order is a dynastic order of knighthood established in 1896 by Queen Victoria and is awarded by the reigning monarch of Britain, with King Charles III being the current sovereign of the order.

It recognises distinguished service to the Sovereign, the Royal Family, or to any senior representative of the monarch.

Notably, Sir Timothy Laurence is the first member of the Royal Family to receive the GCVO in six years, following Princess Kate’s 2019 honour by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

