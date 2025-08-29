Home / Royal

Crown Princess’s son to stand trial for rape and abuse as court sets date

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, is set to stand trial for rape and domestic abuse.

Over a week ago, Norwegian future Queen’s son, whom she shares with her former partner Morten Borg – a convicted felon – was charged with four counts of rape.

In addition to rape, he was also charges for domestic violence, assault, and other related crimes after a yearlong police investigation.

While Marius has denied the most serious allegations, his trial has been scheduled for early next year, Defence lawyer Ellen Holager Andenæs confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG.

According to the attorney, proceedings for Marius’s case are set to begin on February 3, 2026, and will continue until March 14.

It is pertinent to mention that Marius Borg Høiby is facing charges in connection with 32 alleged offences, including rape, domestic abuse, threats, and the unauthorized filming of women, which spanned over a period of six years, from 2018 to 2024.

"Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence. He will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court,” told Marius’s lawyer, Petar Sekulic, to GB News.

While Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson has not been given a royal title and does not perform official duties, his name has long been connected with the Norwegian Royal Family, due to which the case is going to be closely monitored both in Norway and across the world.

