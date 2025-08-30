Prince Harry confronts major setback ahead of his UK Visit

Prince Harry has been dealt another setback as a trusted ally announced their departure from the Invictus Games ahead of his UK visit.
The Duke of Sussex’s ally and close friend John James "JJ" Chalmers stepped down as a trustee from the Invictus Games.
The Royal Marines reservist and broadcaster, seriously wounded in service, has stepped down after two years in the role.
He got the role in 2022 and celebrated the Game's “transformational power” in helping wounded and sick veterans and still serving armed forces members.
Chalmers also fronted the trike team to a gold medal in the inaugural 2014 games, which he honoured as the “catalyst in my recovery” from his own injuries.
In May 2011, while stationed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, Chalmers was severely injured by a roadside bomb that killed two fellow marines, costing him much of his right arm, two fingers, and causing facial injuries.
Despite crediting Invictus for aiding his recovery, the 38-year-old stepped down due to family commitments and workload, ending his two-year tenure, the Daily Mail reported.
“(Mr Chalmers) He'll continue to work in an ambassadorial role for Invictus,” a source assured the paper.
Notably, Prince Harry received the blow while he’s set to return to the UK on September 8, the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The Duke of Sussex is set to be in London for the annual WellChild Awards.