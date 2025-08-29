Home / Royal

Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Duke's UK return

The Prince of Wales makes feelings on potential meeting with estranged brother Prince Harry

Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Dukes UK return
Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Duke's UK return

Prince William has reportedly made his stance clear on reuniting with estranged brother Prince Harry upon Duke's upcoming UK visit.

Amid the reports suggesting that Harry and his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles are set to meet in the UK next month, Prince William is not on the same page.

As Harry is set to visit the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend the WellChild Awards, which coincide with the late Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary, sources are dubbing this as the right opportunity for a father-son reunion.

However, the Prince of Wales is believed to have once again refused to meet his younger brother upon his return to the UK.

The relationship between the royal brothers was severed after Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020, and made a series of jabs at the royal family in their bomshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Netflix docuseries in 2022, and Harry’s memoir Spare in 2023.

Per the sources, due to lack of trust between the brothers, a potential meeting between them is being “rejected out of hand”.

An insider told Mirror, “William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."

They continued, "The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private."

"For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," added the source.

Despite William's outright rejection, King Charles has agreed to meet Harry, who last saw his father in January 2024 shortly after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle continues to boost ‘With Love’ as Prince Harry plans UK visit

Meghan Markle continues to boost ‘With Love’ as Prince Harry plans UK visit
The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' on next month

King Felipe, Queen Letizia show solidarity with wildfire victims in Galicia

King Felipe, Queen Letizia show solidarity with wildfire victims in Galicia
The King and Queen of Spain visit Galicia to comford the families affected by Galicia wildfires

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication

Grand Duke of Luxembourg spills on ‘golden cage’ throne life before abdication
Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne in October and will pass the baton to son, Prince Guillaume

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress

Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress
The Duchess of Sussex's series, 'With Love, Meghan' season two premiered on Netflix earlier this week

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell
Queen Mary and King Frederik began their royal summer visit earlier this week

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode
The Duchess of Sussex honoured brave first responders in an emotional Netflix episode of her lifestyle

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?
Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly set to put differences aside after months of royal feud

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt
The second-in-line to the Danish throne wore a black expletive-stamped shirt at music festival Smukfest

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move
Queen Camilla lauded for 'commitment to real and lasting change' as her charity announces new partnership

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set make a move with their kids later this year

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip
The Duchess of Sussex offers sneak peek into her massive As Ever wine cellar in new clip of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare
The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth’s grave on her anniversary