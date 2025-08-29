Prince William takes final decision on meeting Harry upon Duke's UK return

Prince William has reportedly made his stance clear on reuniting with estranged brother Prince Harry upon Duke's upcoming UK visit.
Amid the reports suggesting that Harry and his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles are set to meet in the UK next month, Prince William is not on the same page.
As Harry is set to visit the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend the WellChild Awards, which coincide with the late Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary, sources are dubbing this as the right opportunity for a father-son reunion.
However, the Prince of Wales is believed to have once again refused to meet his younger brother upon his return to the UK.
The relationship between the royal brothers was severed after Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020, and made a series of jabs at the royal family in their bomshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Netflix docuseries in 2022, and Harry’s memoir Spare in 2023.
Per the sources, due to lack of trust between the brothers, a potential meeting between them is being “rejected out of hand”.
An insider told Mirror, “William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."
They continued, "The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private."
"For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," added the source.
Despite William's outright rejection, King Charles has agreed to meet Harry, who last saw his father in January 2024 shortly after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.