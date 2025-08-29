Meghan Markle receives message from ‘mom’ amid Harry, Charles reunion plans

Meghan Markle has received a heartfelt shout-out from a fan’s mom.
The Duchess of Sussex recently released the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and her fans were overjoyed by the update, sharing their thrilling reactions.
Among those fans, two were a mother-daughter duo who sent their love to Prince Harry’s to celebrate the new season launch.
Delighted to see such a heart-melting response, Meghan reposted her fan’s Instagram update on her official Stories on Friday, August 29.
In the sweet story shared by a fan named Ashley, a voice note and transcript were posted in which her mom was heard saying, “Hi Ashley, Meghan Markle season two is on. I'm very excited about. Can you please contact Meghan Markle on Instagram and tell her I really really like the show and thank you for doing season two please make sure to do that for me thanks bye..."
The fan tagged the Duchess in the story, writing, “@meghan I hope you see this.”
Replying to the adorable message, Meghan captioned, “loving your mom (heart sign).”
This heartwarming message to Meghan Markle comes amid her husband, Prince Harry, plans royal reunion with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, marking it a significant opportunity to reunite with the monarch, who may also mark his presence there.
Speaking to Ok! Magazine, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe stated, "From what I've heard, Harry is quite keen to see his father. Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen. But him coming over to England is at least a chance for them to meet, and start the process of trying to build bridges.”
Notably, Prince Harry has been the Patron of WellChild since 2007, a UK based charity that supports seriously ill children and their families.