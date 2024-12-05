Entertainment

Hailey Bieber takes new role in Justin Bieber's career amid challenging time

The Rhode founder to unveil tons of upcoming plans in 'Peaches’crooner’s career

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024



Hailey Bieber opened up about her strategic role in guiding her husband Justin Bieber’s career.

The Rhode founder is set to influence the Peaches crooner’s career direction and unveiled a ton of exciting plans.

As per Intouch Weekly, a source shared, “Hailey has incredible business acumen and a real eye for trends.”

The tipster revealed, “She’s also Justin’s No. 1 fan and genuinely believes he’s the best artist in the world. When Justin is down on himself, her support does wonders for his confidence.”

According to a source Hailey “believes the sky is the limit” for Justin and she intended to be “instrumental” in his career in the “same way” Jay-Z was in “guiding Beyoncé’s career and hyping her up.”

“That’s the sort of strategic role that Hailey can take on for Justin. She’s very tapped into social media and just has a natural instinct about what is next,” the source added.

They continued, “Plus, she’s got her finger on the pulse of his fans and what they want from him, which is invaluable when it comes to marketing.”

Hailey felt “very protective” about Justin as his “genuine” personality has left him “pretty vulnerable in the past,” adding that she’s “just naturally more suspicious of people and isn’t going to let anyone take advantage of him.”

To note, the update came after the Baby singer faced challenges after welcoming his first child together in August and only weeks later, his former mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

In October, he was also entangled in a legal dispute over whether to sue some of his former business managers for allegedly "grossly mismanaging" a portion of his money through poor choices.

