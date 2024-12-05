Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason

Leonardo DiCaprio and Shah Rukh Khan were supposed to work together in Paul Schrader’s film

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason

There was a time when the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was in talks to work alongside the Hollywood ace Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an appearance on the Pod Casty for Me podcast, the American screenwriter and film director, Paul Schrader, 78, opened up about an exciting movie, Xtreme City, that never made it to the screens.

The director revealed that at one point, he, the Dunki actor, and Martin Scorsese were all in for a project, for which they even met in Berlin to hold discussion.

However, the project, which was planned to be directed by Scorsese, got halted because Shah Rukh Khan lost interest midway, claimed Schrader.

In the film, SRK was supposed to play second lead, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring as main lead, which King Khan never agreed to, revealed Paul Schrader as the reason why the movie got stalled.

“Shah Rukh is the boss. He hires directors. Sometimes he hires multiple directors: he’ll hire somebody for the musical number; he’ll hire somebody else for the action; he’ll hire somebody else for the personal-relationship scenes. He can do that,” said the First Reformed director.

He continued to add, “He has never really worked under the harness of an auteur, and that, I could see, was starting to grate on him. And he had never done a film in the West before, and he had never been a second banana to somebody like Leo before.”

Talking about the storyline of Xtreme City, the screenwriter revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play a gangster in the film confronted by an American police officer (Leonardo DiCaprio), after his successful escape from India.

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers