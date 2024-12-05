Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason

There was a time when the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was in talks to work alongside the Hollywood ace Leonardo DiCaprio.
During an appearance on the Pod Casty for Me podcast, the American screenwriter and film director, Paul Schrader, 78, opened up about an exciting movie, Xtreme City, that never made it to the screens.
The director revealed that at one point, he, the Dunki actor, and Martin Scorsese were all in for a project, for which they even met in Berlin to hold discussion.
However, the project, which was planned to be directed by Scorsese, got halted because Shah Rukh Khan lost interest midway, claimed Schrader.
In the film, SRK was supposed to play second lead, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring as main lead, which King Khan never agreed to, revealed Paul Schrader as the reason why the movie got stalled.
“Shah Rukh is the boss. He hires directors. Sometimes he hires multiple directors: he’ll hire somebody for the musical number; he’ll hire somebody else for the action; he’ll hire somebody else for the personal-relationship scenes. He can do that,” said the First Reformed director.
He continued to add, “He has never really worked under the harness of an auteur, and that, I could see, was starting to grate on him. And he had never done a film in the West before, and he had never been a second banana to somebody like Leo before.”
Talking about the storyline of Xtreme City, the screenwriter revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play a gangster in the film confronted by an American police officer (Leonardo DiCaprio), after his successful escape from India.