Royal

Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements

Feuding brothers Prince Harry and Prince William team up for a mutual cause

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024

Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements


Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry honour their mother Princess Diana's legacy in heartfelt statements.

On the auspicious occasion of the Diana Awards' 25th anniversary on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners.

As both brothers did not attend the event physically, Harry chose to express his thoughts via a video message.

While William penned a heartfelt letter on Kensington Palace notepaper, in which he praised the "extraordinary" recipients for their "kindness and compassion".

The father of three further noted that "my mother... would be immensely proud of you."

He also acknowledged that "world can feel an uncertain and unfamiliar place" praising the winners for breaking the barriers to "make positive change" in society.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry shared an uplifting video message set to be played during Thursday's virtual ceremony, in which the duke has highlighted his Diana's vision.

"No matter the challenges we face, whether it's climate change, mental health or systemic injustices," said Harry.

He further emphasised that "my mother's belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me."

For the unversed, Harry and William are not communicating with each other since the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, in January 2023. 

The book sparked controversy as it revealed the details of Harry's strained relationships with his family members, including brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The tension between the brothers was evident at their uncle's funeral, where they failed to interact despite being in in the same room for the first time in over a year. 

Their previous encounter was at the King's Coronation ceremony in May 2023.

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony