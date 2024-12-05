Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry honour their mother Princess Diana's legacy in heartfelt statements.
On the auspicious occasion of the Diana Awards' 25th anniversary on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners.
As both brothers did not attend the event physically, Harry chose to express his thoughts via a video message.
While William penned a heartfelt letter on Kensington Palace notepaper, in which he praised the "extraordinary" recipients for their "kindness and compassion".
The father of three further noted that "my mother... would be immensely proud of you."
He also acknowledged that "world can feel an uncertain and unfamiliar place" praising the winners for breaking the barriers to "make positive change" in society.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry shared an uplifting video message set to be played during Thursday's virtual ceremony, in which the duke has highlighted his Diana's vision.
"No matter the challenges we face, whether it's climate change, mental health or systemic injustices," said Harry.
He further emphasised that "my mother's belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me."
For the unversed, Harry and William are not communicating with each other since the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
The book sparked controversy as it revealed the details of Harry's strained relationships with his family members, including brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
The tension between the brothers was evident at their uncle's funeral, where they failed to interact despite being in in the same room for the first time in over a year.
Their previous encounter was at the King's Coronation ceremony in May 2023.