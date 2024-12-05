Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle stole the spotlight with her dance moves at a high-profile event.
On December 4, 2024, the Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance in Los Angeles to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala.
She was one of the Committee Chairs for The Paley Honors alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, and Kerry Washington.
In one of the viral clips from the event, Meghan and Kerry can be seen creating their own dance moves.
The royal family member donned a floor-length black dress and strappy black heels for the high-profile event at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
She attended the event to support her friend, Tyler Perry, a talented director.
Tyler earned the highest honour from The Paley Center for Media.
He shared his traumatic experience while accepting the honour, "I would say, at 55-years-old, I am the freest version of myself that I've ever been. I turn toward all that pain, throw my arms and embrace every bit of it.”
"I don't know how much time I have left on this planet, but what I do know is that I want love as much as I can, spread as much joy and good as I can," Tyler concluded.
Meghan also congratulated her friend on this esteemed honour.