Royal

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

The Duchess of Sussex is the committee chairs for The Paley Honors alongside Kerry Washington

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024


Meghan Markle stole the spotlight with her dance moves at a high-profile event.

On December 4, 2024, the Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance in Los Angeles to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala.

She was one of the Committee Chairs for The Paley Honors alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, and Kerry Washington.

In one of the viral clips from the event, Meghan and Kerry can be seen creating their own dance moves.

The royal family member donned a floor-length black dress and strappy black heels for the high-profile event at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

She attended the event to support her friend, Tyler Perry, a talented director.

Tyler earned the highest honour from The Paley Center for Media.

He shared his traumatic experience while accepting the honour, "I would say, at 55-years-old, I am the freest version of myself that I've ever been. I turn toward all that pain, throw my arms and embrace every bit of it.”

"I don't know how much time I have left on this planet, but what I do know is that I want love as much as I can, spread as much joy and good as I can," Tyler concluded.

Meghan also congratulated her friend on this esteemed honour.

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony