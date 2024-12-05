Entertainment

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore's meaningful gift

Drew Barrymore gifted a special present to ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande on her show

  December 05, 2024

Drew Barrymore knows how to make Ariana Grande emotional!

During a pre-taped interview of The Drew Barrymore Show, that will be airing on Thursday, December 5, the show host brought a truly magical gift for the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker, who made an appearance on the program.

The Scream actress presented the original Glinda wand from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz to the Wicked star, which left the new-age Glinda aka Ariana Grande completely speechless.

"I have something that's extremely exciting and special," Barrymore told the actress, adding, "It's actually, it was owned by the Smithsonian and now it's owned in private hands. But for the purposes of our sit down, they loaned it to us."

"Bring out the original Glinda wand, please," Barrymore asked her show crew as Grande sat in stunned disbelief.

As soon as the singer got her hands on the wand, she pretended to run off with it saying, "Thank you guys it's been fun. Yeah, I'm kidding. I’m kidding."

Surprised Ariana Grande then questioned how they managed to get the wand, to which Barrymore revealed how the entire crew and production team rallied to secure the original wand to make her feel special.

Ariana Grande plays Glinda in 2024 movie Wicked, which is loosely based on 1939 film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz.

