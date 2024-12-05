Royal

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Princess Josephine of Denmark secretly stepped into acting world, makes onscreen debut

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine has shocked everyone with unannounced acting debut!

The 13-year-old Danish princess stunned royal fans with her appearance on DR’s Christmas calender, Tidsrejse (Time Travel 2) episode 4, which was aired on Wednesday night, December 4, 2024.

However, this unexpected debut was neither announced by DR nor by the Danish royal house beforehand.

In the 4th episode, the audience was introduced to the character named Kate, which was played by the princess, marking it the first time ever that Danes saw a 13-year-old princess in a TV production.

The Danish Royal Household’s communications manager, Lene Balleby, while speaking to a local weekly entertainment and royal magazine, BILLED-BLADET, said that Princess Josephine had auditioned for the role like a commoner and then luckily got selected.

It is worth noting that even though this appearance marks her first onscreen acting experience, the teenager is no stranger to the stage as she performed in the Adventure Theater’s performance Peter Pan at Tivoli Copenhagen last year.

To note, Princess Joesphine is the fourth and youngest child of the Danish monarch, King Frederik X, and Queen Mary, and is the twin sister of Prince Vincent.

The princess is fourth in line to the Danish throne after her other siblings, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and her elder twin brother Vincent.

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day

Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host

Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert