Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine has shocked everyone with unannounced acting debut!
The 13-year-old Danish princess stunned royal fans with her appearance on DR’s Christmas calender, Tidsrejse (Time Travel 2) episode 4, which was aired on Wednesday night, December 4, 2024.
However, this unexpected debut was neither announced by DR nor by the Danish royal house beforehand.
In the 4th episode, the audience was introduced to the character named Kate, which was played by the princess, marking it the first time ever that Danes saw a 13-year-old princess in a TV production.
The Danish Royal Household’s communications manager, Lene Balleby, while speaking to a local weekly entertainment and royal magazine, BILLED-BLADET, said that Princess Josephine had auditioned for the role like a commoner and then luckily got selected.
It is worth noting that even though this appearance marks her first onscreen acting experience, the teenager is no stranger to the stage as she performed in the Adventure Theater’s performance Peter Pan at Tivoli Copenhagen last year.
To note, Princess Joesphine is the fourth and youngest child of the Danish monarch, King Frederik X, and Queen Mary, and is the twin sister of Prince Vincent.
The princess is fourth in line to the Danish throne after her other siblings, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and her elder twin brother Vincent.