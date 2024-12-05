Entertainment

Tulisa Contostavlos snubs 'I'm A Celebrity' final after heated argument with pals

Tulisa Contostavlos was voted off the ITV show on Monday, December 2

Tulisa Contostavlos has made an early dramatic exit from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Jungle.

The singer, who was voted off the show on Monday, has flown back to the UK a week early after a heated argument with her best friends, Michelle McKenna and her boyfriend, Daniel Johnson.

To note, all the cast members have to be present at the show's finale to congratulate the final three contestants but the former X-factor judge has returned home to Manchester.

As per reports, Tulisa was furious with her friends for posting "inappropriate" content on her Instagram account while she was in the jungle.

“They were only in Australia because of Tulisa. It felt like they were revelling in the situation and taking liberties with her kindness,” the source told Mail.

The insider further added, “Michelle and Daniel were there, on a trip funded by ITV and only because of Tulisa."

“When she got out of the jungle and saw what had been put on there, she was upset and it prompted a huge row,” they added.

The source also said, “They were in a five-star hotel, with most expenses paid, so it does all feel a little bit rotten for Tulisa.”

This led to the I Need You singer pulling out of all her scheduled appearances with ITV, including the I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked show

Is Tulisa Contostavlos Greek?

Tulisa Contostavlos, whose real name is Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, is Irish and Greek.

Tulisa Contostavlos band:

Tulisa Contostavlos rose to global fame with her band N-Dubz, alongside Dappy and Fazer.

In 2006, N-Dubz gained recognition for hit single You Better Not Waste My Time.

