Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host

Chris Klemens is a popular American YouTuber, comedian, and photographer and is primarily renowned for his travel vlogs, interviews, and comedy skits.
Gaining recognition with his vlogs, particularly One Direction Calls Fans Prank videos, he later also began a series called In a Nutshell.
The YouTuber is also famous for his podcast, Unhinged with Chris Klemens, where he discusses a wide array of topics in a humorous way.
Here’s everything to know about the content creator and entrepreneur, Chris Klemens.
Chris Klemens Age:
Born on November 5, 1993, in Delaware, Chris Klemens is 31-year-old. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He identifies himself as homosexual and often shares insights into his life and experiences with the audience.
The Youtuber has a close relationship with his family and has two brothers.
Chris Klemens Podcast:
The content creator began his famous podcast, Unhinged with Chris Klemens, over three years ago on June 10, 2021. In the show, he talks about a wide range of topics in a witty and humorous way, and often features guest appearances.
Klemens’ podcast is available on Spotify and YouTube.
Mean Girls Cast:
Chris Klemens’ comedic content is often derived from quotes and themes from films, with 2004 film Mean Girls being a usual highlight.
The movie is known for its humorous and witty dialogues and iconic scenes, which Klemens usually incorporates in his content.
Mean Girls cast includes Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.