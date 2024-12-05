Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’

Trending

  December 05, 2024
Saima Noor is all set to bring magic in Main Manto Nahi Hoon!

According to the recent reports, the Choorian actress has joined Humayun Saeed & Sajal Aly for the highly anticipated drama Main Manto Nahi Hoon.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming drama is all set to take center stage.

Although, the plot and release date of the project are yet to be announced, the Manto in the title hints at Pakistani poet Saadat Hasan Manto and his works.

Recently, Aly was seen as Meenu in drama serial titled Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail meanwhile Saeed stole hearts with his spectacular performance in Gentleman opposite Yumna Zaidi.

In july, Aly and Saeed ignited anticipation among fans for joining forces for the first time and now Noor’s addition has only added to their excitement.

Moreover, Main Manto Nahi Hoon will mark Sajal Aly’s first collaboration with KRQ.

Meanwhile, Humayun Saeed has teamed up with Qamar many times, including his 2019’s hit drama series Mere Paas Tum Ho, as well as his recent role in Gentleman earlier this year. 

