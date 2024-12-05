Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child

Amber Heard is expanding her family.
According to PEOPLE, the Aquaman star is expecting her second child.
"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," a spokesperson for Heard told the outlet.
To note, Heard is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021.
She announced the news of Oonagh three months after her birth on Instagram.
“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Heart further added, “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she concluded.
Amber Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp and was involved in a highly publicized defamation trial in 2022.
After legal battle, she relocated to Madrid, Spain, to live a quieter life.