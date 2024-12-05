Entertainment

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child

Amber Heard is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child

Amber Heard is expanding her family. 

According to PEOPLE, the Aquaman star is expecting her second child.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," a spokesperson for Heard told the outlet.

To note, Heard is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021.

She announced the news of Oonagh three months after her birth on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Heart further added, “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”


“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she concluded.

Amber Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp and was involved in a highly publicized defamation trial in 2022.

After legal battle, she relocated to Madrid, Spain, to live a quieter life.

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife

Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband

Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse
Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse
‘The Simple Life’s Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie open up about past tabloid trauma
‘The Simple Life’s Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie open up about past tabloid trauma
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Tulisa Contostavlos snubs ‘I'm A Celebrity’ final after heated argument with pals
Tulisa Contostavlos snubs ‘I'm A Celebrity’ final after heated argument with pals
Justin Baldoni reveals heartbreaking diagnosis at 40
Justin Baldoni reveals heartbreaking diagnosis at 40
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife reacts to Sutton Foster romance
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife reacts to Sutton Foster romance
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center