Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband

Cher shareddetails of her mother's past marriage in her new memoir, 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Cher has spilled shocking details about her mother's past marriage in her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

The Mamma Mia 2 actress reveals that her late mother, Georgia Holt, divorced her fourth husband, Joseph Harper Collins, for being "too wild in the bedroom.”

Holt, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, first crossed paths with Collins in the summer of 1957 at a party and the pair got engaged shortly after.

After tying the knot married, Cher, her mom, and sister Georganne moved into Joe's Beverly Hills mansion.

"All the stress left her life, as she didn’t have to worry about money or work or putting food on the table," she wrote.

Cher further added, "Once we moved into Joe’s home, she became a different person entirely, happy and carefree."

However, the happy marriage came to an end when "Joe swung too far the other way for my mother.”

"He was a party animal who liked to drink and was too wild in the bedroom,” Cher added in her memoir.

Collin asked Holt that he wanted to be "more experimental sexually and involve other women," to which she replied, You know I love you, Joe, but I can’t do that.”

"They tried for a long time to work it out, as neither Joe nor my mother wanted to face the end of their marriage, but the fantasy was over," Cher added of the marriage that lasted less than a year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cher’s mother was married seven times to six different men throughout her life.

