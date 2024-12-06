Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a candid statement amid Prince Andrew and King Charles' feud over royal lodge was intensified.
His company, Banda Property posted a video of the interview on Instagram, Mozzi, 41 spoke about his latest project.
The account shared the video along with the caption, "Back at @chelseabarracks, in our Mulberry Square Townhouse, Edo, our founder and CEO, shares the philosophy and design inspiration behind this remarkable project in the heart of Belgravia."
Mozzi said, “Chelsea Barracks has been in my life since I was a child and to get to work at Chelsea Barracks now is a huge honour for me."
He continued, "What makes 4 Mulberry Square is the feeling,” adding, “When you walk in through the front door and you walk around this modern family townhouse in Belgravia, you get a sense of calmness.
Mozzi mentioned, "We felt the house had to have very contemporary new pieces as a modern house, but it also had to be playful."
Why the partnership between Banda and Chelsea Barracks has been so good is their shared values," he added, saying, "The idea is that we do it to the highest quality that is possible and then it will last for life."
To note, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo exchanged their vows on July 17, 2020.
The couple are parents of a three-year-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, and they are currently expecting their second child together.
Notably, the statement came after the British monarch and his brother's longstanding feud over the crown estate.