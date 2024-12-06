Entertainment

Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday

Taylor Swift is set to celebrate her 35th birthday with boyfriend Travis Kelce on December 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Travis Kelce has seemingly made some grand plans for his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who turned 35 on 5 October, consider her birthday a “milestone” as the lovebirds also gear up to celebrate 17 months together.

An insider told Page Six about the NFL star’s “extra special” plans for his Grammy-winner girlfriend on December 13, 2024.

The source shared, “This is a milestone birthday for Taylor so he wants to make it extra special. Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises.”

Travis has reportedly been “shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now,” adding, “(He is) not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

As per the reports, some of the expensive birthday gifts were on Taylor’s wish list.

“Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her,” the tipster noted.

Travis and Taylor started dating in the summer of 2023 after he attended the pop icon’s Eras Tour concert.

Inside Travis Kelce's 'extra special' plans for Taylor Swift's 35th birthday

