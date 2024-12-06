Trending

Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan talks about his production venture which includes 'Lahore 1947', 'Ek Din' and more

  • December 06, 2024
Aamir Khan left movie-buffs in splits with surprise announcement!

The Bollywood actor and filmmaker has everyone's attention with the highly-awaited Sitaare Zameen Par, a comedy film that was expected to release this month but has been postponed. 

While speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor confirmed the movie's delay.

Khan said, "We're coming to the post-production really, the bit of pickups we have, and then we start the post, later this month, and then we would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year.”

“Sitaare Zameen Par has a fresh set of characters, a completely fresh situation, and a completely fresh plot, but it will be a thematic sequel to his debut feature film, Taare Zameen Par,” the Dangal star mentioned.

In addition to this, Khan further went on explaining how the 2007 released film revolved around a dyslexic child, which explored themes of the challenges of multiple intelligence.

Upon being asked about his production ventures, Aamir Khan stated he is working on Lahore 1947 and many others, "There's another film I'm producing called Ek Din which has got Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, two young new actors really.”

Amidst all this, Aamir Khan is currently keeping it busy with the Oscar campaign of Laapata Ladies. 

