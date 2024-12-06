Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero's eye color change in 'Wicked 2'

The 'Bridgerton' star revealed that he wore blue contact lenses for his character in 'Wicked'

  December 06, 2024
Jonathan Bailey has sparked excitement among fans by teasing a surprising detail about his character Fiyero in Wicked: Part 2.

While conversing with CinemaBlend, the Bridgerton star revealed that for his character in Wicked, he wore blue contact lenses, which he called “Winkie Blue,” a nod to his character’s background — “will become clear in the second film.”

He also shared that the reward of it “will be worth it,” referring to a lyric from Act 2, a love duet between Fiyero and Elphaba, As Long As You’re Mine.

“There’s a lyric in the duet ... ‘You’ve got me seeing through different eyes,’” Bailey added, saying, “And so, that might give you an indicator of what happens later. So, there is a reason.”

However, Wicked hair, makeup, and prosthetics designer Frances Hannon explained the transformation on Jonathan van Ness’ Pretty Curious podcast.

She shared that the blue eyes are a tribute to his home village and overall colour palette, saying, “We made [his eyes] dark brown for the fields for when he becomes Scarecrow.”

Jonathan Bailey movies and shows

Jonathan Bailey showcased his stellar performances in Wicked, Bridgerton, The Mery, Crashing, Broadchurch, Chewing Gum, Leonardo, Jurassic World Rebirth, Five Children and It, and Furry.

Jonathan Bailey ‘Bridgerton’

Jonathan Bailey starred as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period piece since 2020 and he starred alongside Simon Ashley, who essayed the role of Kate Bridgerton in seasons two and three.

