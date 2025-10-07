Olivia Rodrigo attends Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour show in California

Olivia Rodrigo stepped out with a pal Bailee Madison to attend Dua Lipa concert.
As per Just Jared, the good 4 u hitmaker and the 25-year-old actress were spotted at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California over the weekend.
Olivia donned an adorable polka-dot skirt, paired with a graphic tee.
Meanwhile, Bailee opted for a black outfit topped with a leather jacket.
The duo left the indoor arena beaming and giggling together.
Dua kicked off the L.A. shows of her Radical Optimism Tour on Saturday night, October 4.
She told the crowd, “I’ve spent a lot of time in this city and I’ve written a lot of songs here. It always feels very, very special coming back. This next song is always a special one and a nervous, scary one for me, because every night we do a surprise song.”
The New Rules crooner added, “When I was thinking about Los Angeles and all of the incredible music that has come out of this city, I also think about so many artists and creators that come here to find themselves, to find their sound, to find who they are.”
Dua Lipa's tour, which started in June 2024, is expected to conclude in Seattle on October 16, 2025.