Queen Camilla's son creates big problem for ailing mother

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, made headlines after delivering a profanity-laden Aspeech on stage, where he bluntly told 'virtue signalers' to a curse word.
As the host of the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of the Year Dinner and Awards in Canary Wharf, Bowles appeared on stage to address the crowd.
Parker Bowles said, "We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure - of being together and making merry in the most civilised and open-minded surroundings.”
The British food writer and food critic added, "That's surely something to be happy about."
He continued, "As for the 'me, me, me' moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signallers and the eternally bloody offended - f*** off!"
Notably, Piers Morgan was named Cigar Smoker of the Year 2024.
To note, Parker Bowles’ words came amid his mother Queen Camilla was diagnosed with pneumonia
The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the British Queen is undergoing post-viral fatigue.
As per Express, a royal insider spilt beans on Queen Camilla’s health, saying, "Some days the Queen is on really good form. It’s just one of those things. She has lost the coughing but the lingering side of it is bouts of extreme tiredness. There has to be a degree of flex in the Queen’s diary at the moment.”
Due to her health woes, she missed several royal events including, the Remembrance Day services, Gladiator II premiere, and the Royal Variety Performance.