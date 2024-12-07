Top 5 celebrity-owned brands in 2024: From Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber

For the past few years, apart from just dropping exciting albums or starring in movies, several Hollywood celebrities have launched notable brands that are highly hyped among their fans and followers.
From Selena Gomez’s cosmetic company Rare Beauty, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand SKIMS to Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode Skin, many celeb-owned brands are taking over the market in 2024.
Top 5 Most Popular Celebrity Brands:
Here’s the list of top 5 brands that are owned by famous celebrities in 2024.
1- Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty:
Rare Beauty is a cosmetic line launched by the highly acclaimed American singer and actress Selena Gomez in 2020.
"Beauty doesn't have to be defined by a like or a comment, or your body," told Gomez to Allure after the brand debuted at Sephora.
2- Hailey Bieber – Rhode Skin:
Launched in 2022, Rhode Skin was introduced by Justin Bieber’s model wife Hailey Bieber and produces effective skincare products.
Rhode Skin is known for its clean and minimalist approach. Hailey Bieber told Allure, "I'm definitely a less-is-more kind of gal.”
3- Kim Kardashian – SKIMS:
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing line which was introduced in 2019. First began with shapewears, the brand then expanded and started producing loungewear, sleepwear, and activewear catering all sizes.
"It’s just a part of me. I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable,” Kim Kardashian told TIME magazine.
4- Rihanna – Fenty Beauty:
Introduced in 2017, the brand quickly broke the internet and became viral among beauty cults. Fenty Beauty, founded by Rihanna, is a brand catering all skin tones and currently produces more than 50 shades of foundation.
“Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different,” told the singer to LVMH.
5- Blake Lively – Betty Buzz:
Blake Lively’s Benty Buzz is a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, including Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Meyer Lemon Club Soda.
“Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it,” said the actress in a past interview.