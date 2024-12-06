Trending

Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani walked down the memory lane to her depressive days

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: wanted to end my life
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'

Sarwat Gilani's post-partum depression took control over her life! 

In an interview with Ayesha Omer, the Joyland actress revealed having suicidal thoughts due to acute depression.

She said, "I have been through post-partum depression after my daughter. I was in a dark place and wanted to end my life.”

“I tried to commit suicide thrice and I used to think if I could run into a pole while driving as such thoughts were caused by depression," Gilani stated.

She further revealed, “I got therapy and was able to return to normalcy, something I advocate for everyone.”

While getting vocal about the most darkest moments of her life, she also shared the five most important things for a happy marriage.

“Setting boundaries is important. Being not materialistic and understanding, not sleep on a fight are some points that are important for good marriage,” the mom- of- three concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Gilani has been staying away from television due to regressive scripts. 

To note, Sarwat Gilani, who married Cosmetic surgeon and actor Fahad Mirza on August, 2014, is a super mom to three kids. 

How to spot high cholesterol and fight back with THIS simple spice? Find out

How to spot high cholesterol and fight back with THIS simple spice? Find out
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'

Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night

Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Mahira Khan's sweet gesture towards cancer patients goes viral
Mahira Khan's sweet gesture towards cancer patients goes viral
Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali
Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali
Aishwarya Rai makes first appearance with Abhishek after dropping his surname
Aishwarya Rai makes first appearance with Abhishek after dropping his surname
Fahad Mustafa announces new project after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Fahad Mustafa announces new project after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason