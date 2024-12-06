Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'

Sarwat Gilani's post-partum depression took control over her life!
In an interview with Ayesha Omer, the Joyland actress revealed having suicidal thoughts due to acute depression.
She said, "I have been through post-partum depression after my daughter. I was in a dark place and wanted to end my life.”
“I tried to commit suicide thrice and I used to think if I could run into a pole while driving as such thoughts were caused by depression," Gilani stated.
She further revealed, “I got therapy and was able to return to normalcy, something I advocate for everyone.”
While getting vocal about the most darkest moments of her life, she also shared the five most important things for a happy marriage.
“Setting boundaries is important. Being not materialistic and understanding, not sleep on a fight are some points that are important for good marriage,” the mom- of- three concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that Gilani has been staying away from television due to regressive scripts.
To note, Sarwat Gilani, who married Cosmetic surgeon and actor Fahad Mirza on August, 2014, is a super mom to three kids.