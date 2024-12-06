Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Aniston knows how to make BFF Reese Witherspoon happy!
Taking to Instagram Story, the Friends actress, 55, reshared her The Morning Show costar and best friend’s video story in which the actress can be seen unwrapping the meaningful gift Aniston sent to her way.
The Big Little Lies actress felt joyful as she unwrapped the gift that contained some amazing dog products from the Murder Mystery actress’s haircare brand Lolavie.
“Jennifer Aniston sent this for you. Look, mom, they have shampoo. Dog shampoo. And Jennifer Aniston has great hair, so now the dog’s going to have great hair too,” said Reese Witherspoon in the video with her mom and dog by her side.
The We’re the Millers actress and Witherspoon share a very close bond of friendship and have also been working together in The Morning Show since 2019.
Witherspoon also played Aniston’s younger sister Jill Green in Friends.
Last month, the Legally Blonde actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video in which she shared insights into her fun shoot with Jennifer Aniston on the set.
“Work just hits different with your bff,” she captioned.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston recently introduced the dog shampoos in her hair care business, which she launched back in 2021.