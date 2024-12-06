Royal

Princess Kate kicks off Christmas Carol Service with exciting update

Prince William set to support Kate Middleton on this year's Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024


Kate Middleton has offered a peek inside the Christmas Carol Service's venue in Westminster Abbey in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have created quite the hype regarding the pre-Christmas royal event shared fresh photos to show their fans the festive decors.

"Westminster Abbey looking beautifully festive ahead of tonight’s Together at Christmas Carol Service," the caption alongside the post read.

The Together at Christmas Carol will be hosted by the future Queen tonight December 6, with at least 1600 guests in attendance.

This update comes shortly after Princess Kate unveiled this year's theme with a brilliant illustration.

The theme of Christmas Carol Service is "How did I help?", "You were by my side, which was everything" 

Soon after the new post made it to Kensington Palace Instagram, royal fans flooded the comments section with anticipating words.

Princess Kate kicks off Christmas Carol Service with exciting update
Princess Kate kicks off Christmas Carol Service with exciting update

One fan wrote, "So excited to see The Wales Family."

Another noted, "Thank you so much for arranging this Your Royal Highness! Such an inspiration to everyone!"

"So excited! Can’t wait to see the Princess of Wales with her children again! a third commented.

To note, Kate Middleton resumed her Royal duties in September, nine months after being diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year.

