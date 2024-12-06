Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'

Sarah Ferguson is seemingly on a pre-Christmas celebration spree.
The Duchess of York enjoyed a whale of a time as she attended key event for a cause close to her heart.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew shared a carousel of photos from her poignant visit to Surrey Square Primary School for a mini celebration.
She could be seen affectionately interacting with the kids while serving them cupcakes in one of the photos.
The first picture in the carousel featured the Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother posing alongside a girl, both holding a tray full of creamy Christmas-themed cupcakes.
"How fantastic to be able to join the children of Surrey Square Primary School in @thecaringfamilyfoundation’s Festive Wonderland," Sarah wrote in the caption.
She went on to share, "From reading the students Flora & Fern: Wonder In The Woods, to enjoying some Christmas themed cakes and having an unforgettable visit from a majestic polar bear, it was so great to see so many big smiles on the children’s faces."
Fergie capped her message with gratitude noting, "Thank you to all of the volunteers that helped to provide such a magical day, and for all the good work you’re doing as part of the ‘Food From The Heart’ campaign to fight child poverty and food insecurity in the UK."
This delightful update comes a few days after an insider spilled about Andrew's increasing "isolation" as he barely goes out and interacts with people since the release of Amazon Prime documentary focusing on his infamous Newsight interview of 2019, in which he made revelations about having ties with sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
It is pertinent to mention, Andrew is also feuding with his brother King Charles over Royal Logde which the monarch asked him to evict the property which the Duke of York had leased since pass 30 years and has been residing their with ex Sarah.