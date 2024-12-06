Snake game makes nostalgic comeback with new twist

Snake, a nostalgic game that became iconic on Nokia phones in the last century is making a comeback in a revamped form!
The original game involved guiding a snake to eat red dots, causing it to grow longer and making the game more challenging.
Snake made its debut on Nokia phones with the Nokia 6110, but it was the Nokia 3310 who made this game widely popular.
Now, the company, Nothing is bringing the iconic game back with a home screen widget.
The new version of the game uses swipe controls, so you no longer need physical buttons to play.
As per The Verge, the idea for the new widget was inspired by Rahul Janardhanan, an artist who, earlier this year created and shared a collection of 10 widget concepts for Nothing OS.
His designs impressed the company and as a result the company collaborated with a community developer to bring the widget to life.
How to get the Snake game?
If you own a Nothing phone, you can try the widget by downloading the Nothing Community Widget app from the Google Play Store.
After installing the app, you can find the Snake game and add it to your home pages.
To control the snake, just swipe within the widget and keep that in mind if you swipe outside of the widget you won’t be able to control the game.