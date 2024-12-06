Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub

Jennifer Lopez is proving that there’s nothing that can daunt her unfazed aura!
After the Unstoppable actress’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck, snubbed her on their first Thanksgiving post-divorce, and spent it with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner, JLo made a striking comeback to prove that none of this can affect her.
On Thursday, December 5, the Marry Me actress, 55, made a show-stopping appearance at the 2024 IndieWire Awards 2024 at Los Angeles’s Citizen News, in a sparkling and glittery long-sleeved gown.
The actress was honored with Maverick Award for her outstanding performance in the recently release sports biopic, Unstoppable, in which she nailed the role of Judy Robles, the mother of Anthony Robles.
JLo complemented her glamorous outfit with her lustrous open hair, and accessorized her look with a pair of silver drop earrings.
After winning the award, the actress delivered a heartwarming speech stating, “I am really truly honored to receive this award tonight, and I'm incredibly grateful for this recognition.”
She continued, “This award really does hold a special place in my heart because the word maverick, and I looked it up, I wanted to have the real definition, okay? It means an individualist, a non-conformist, a free spirit, an original, a trendsetter, an eccentric, an outsider, a rebel, a dissident, a disrupter.”
Further adding, she expressed thanks to the real Judy Robles and said, "I owe a debt of gratitude to Judy. Her openness in sharing her experiences and wisdom before and during filming were invaluable in bringing this film to life and enriching my own journey as an artist and as a woman and as a mother.”
This honor comes after the actress spent her first Thanksgiving apart from Ben Affleck after filing for divorce on their second anniversary.