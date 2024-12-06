Entertainment

Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know

The SmellyBellyTV star Jayla Vlach is a popular Youtuber and content creator

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know

Jayla Vlach, famously known as ItsJustJayJay, is a rising content creator and YouTuber who engaged her audience with fun and lighthearted content.

The YouTuber also has an active presence on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok etc, where she drops clips from her relatable lifestyle moments, unique challenges, and offers peeks into her family life.

Vlach rose to fame after she was featured on the famous YouTube family channel SmellyBellyTV, created by her parents

Here’s everything to know about this young and rising star.

How Old is Jayla Vlach?

Jayla Vlach was born on May 24, 2005, in Minnesota, United States, and is 19 years old.

Born in the family of Terra and Jesse Vlach, Jayla is the eldest of the four siblings, Aydah, Rory, And Wren.

Jayla Vlach Instagram:

Jayla Vlach’s Instagram, @jayla.alexandraa, currently has a fan following of 318K. The social media star’s Instagram handle features updates from her adventures and photoshoots.

Vlach is also quite popular on TikTok where she has 1.1 million followers.

Jayla Vlach Height:

The famous YouTuber’s height is approximately 5’5 feet, which is 165 cm, giving her a nice and tall look.

Jayla Vlach YouTube:

Jayla Vlach rose to fame after being featured on her parents, Terra and Jesse Vlach’s created YouTube channel, SmellyBellyTV. The channel was launch in 2015 and produced family-focused content, which helped it achieve huge success among people, especially the younger audience.

Besides SmellyBellyTV, Jayla Vlach also runs her own successful YouTube channel, It’s Just JayJay, where she gives insights into her personal life, fun, and adventures. The content creator has more than 950K subscribers on her YouTube handle.

Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate

Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'

Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'
Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know

Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours
Billie Eilish candidly shares how her dressing affected body confidence
Billie Eilish candidly shares how her dressing affected body confidence
Charli XCX shares ‘painful’ news after hurting herself in Brat tour
Charli XCX shares ‘painful’ news after hurting herself in Brat tour