Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know

Jayla Vlach, famously known as ItsJustJayJay, is a rising content creator and YouTuber who engaged her audience with fun and lighthearted content.
The YouTuber also has an active presence on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok etc, where she drops clips from her relatable lifestyle moments, unique challenges, and offers peeks into her family life.
Vlach rose to fame after she was featured on the famous YouTube family channel SmellyBellyTV, created by her parents
Here’s everything to know about this young and rising star.
How Old is Jayla Vlach?
Jayla Vlach was born on May 24, 2005, in Minnesota, United States, and is 19 years old.
Born in the family of Terra and Jesse Vlach, Jayla is the eldest of the four siblings, Aydah, Rory, And Wren.
Jayla Vlach Instagram:
Jayla Vlach’s Instagram, @jayla.alexandraa, currently has a fan following of 318K. The social media star’s Instagram handle features updates from her adventures and photoshoots.
Vlach is also quite popular on TikTok where she has 1.1 million followers.
Jayla Vlach Height:
The famous YouTuber’s height is approximately 5’5 feet, which is 165 cm, giving her a nice and tall look.
Jayla Vlach YouTube:
Jayla Vlach rose to fame after being featured on her parents, Terra and Jesse Vlach’s created YouTube channel, SmellyBellyTV. The channel was launch in 2015 and produced family-focused content, which helped it achieve huge success among people, especially the younger audience.
Besides SmellyBellyTV, Jayla Vlach also runs her own successful YouTube channel, It’s Just JayJay, where she gives insights into her personal life, fun, and adventures. The content creator has more than 950K subscribers on her YouTube handle.