Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Christmas Carol Service will begin shortly on Friday evening

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Princess Kate has finally graced Westminster Abbey with her dazzling appearance!

On Friday evening, December 6, the Princess of Wales made a radiating appearance at Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London, UK, reported Telegraph.

The princess was photographed in a drop-dead gorgeous red-color long coat that she complemented with a big black bow and matching stiletto, wile her brown opened locks added more appeal to her look.

As for the Christmas Carol Service, the outlet reported that Prince William will be delivering a speech about those who have “walked in darkness” finding the light, at the event which will see cancer-affected people.

Kate Middleton will host 1,600 people at the Abbey who will be joining the mother-of-two for a sentimental service in tribute to the ones who “inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all”.

This event will mark the fourth royal Christmas service hosted by Kate Middleton and first one after battling cancer this year.

Meanwhile, the royal couple, Kate and William, will be accompanied by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

After his wife’s Christmas Carol Service, Prince William will be leaving for Paris to attend the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

