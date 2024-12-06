World

Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Carson Daly often posts uplifting and motivational content to help his fans to keep moving in life no matter what the situation is!

He recently took to his Instagram account and shared a motivational quote through his story.

The quote reads, “You deserve to be happy. Step by step. Day by day, you got this.”

The 51-year-old also uploaded a selfie wearing a shirt that read, "This shirt saves lives," which is a part of the campaign. He encouraged everyone to help children fighting cancer and encouraged others to join the campaign.


Having personally faced anxiety and panic attacks, he has been open about talking to various issues related to life problems.

Daly started his broadcasting career at KOME radio station in San Jose, California. Today, he’s widely known as one of the most popular TV hosts, thanks to his roles on The Voice and the TODAY show.

Carson Daly’s wife:

Carson and Siri Pinter got married on December 23, 2015 after dating for around eight years.

Pinter, a food blogger and cookbook author, met Carson while working as a writer’s assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly.


Daly proposed in 2013, and spoke about their engagement a year later with PEOPLE, describing their lives as “crazy” and mentioning that they planned to get married when they found time.

The couple has worked together on several sets, with Pinter serving as food contributor on the Today show, where Daly has co-hosted for years.

He often makes appearances in her food segments, where she shares a variety of recipes, ranging from savoury meals to sweet desserts, dinners and after-school snacks.

Together, Daly and Pinter are parents to four children, including Jackson James, Etta Jones, London Rose and Goldie Patricia.

Carson Daly first wife:

Carson Daly’s first fiancee was Tara Reid, whom he met on the set of Total Request Live in 2000. They dated and lived together in New York City, but called off their engagement in June 2001.

