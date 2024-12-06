Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup

Sabrina Carpenter has an exciting news for her fans!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 6, 2024, the Short n’ Sweet Tour hitmaker shared a carousel of photos along with a huge announcement for her 42.8 million fans, reminding them that her highly anticipated Netflix show A Nonsense Christmas will be up to watch in a few hours.
“A Nonsense Christmas is out tonight at 6pm pt / 9pm et on @netflix. No juno positions just wholesome pure holiday fun,” she captioned alongside the snaps.
This update comes just a few days after an insider reported to PEOPLE that the Espresso songstress and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan have parted their ways after a year of romance.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the source revealed.
A Nonsense Christmas is an exciting holiday remix of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song Nonsense, that captures the festive spirit with a playful twist.
The show will feature a combination of elements of love, tradition, humor, and romance, to curate a song that celebrates the spirit of Christmas in a lighthearted and creative way.
In addition to this, Sabrina Carpenter also secured two major milestones by being ranked 1 in Spotify’s Top 10 Songs Globally for her song Espresso, and 3rd in Top 10 Albums Globally for Short n’ Sweet.