Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup

The former lovebirds, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, have parted ways after a year of whirlwind romance

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup

Sabrina Carpenter has an exciting news for her fans!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 6, 2024, the Short n’ Sweet Tour hitmaker shared a carousel of photos along with a huge announcement for her 42.8 million fans, reminding them that her highly anticipated Netflix show A Nonsense Christmas will be up to watch in a few hours.

“A Nonsense Christmas is out tonight at 6pm pt / 9pm et on @netflix. No juno positions just wholesome pure holiday fun,” she captioned alongside the snaps.

This update comes just a few days after an insider reported to PEOPLE that the Espresso songstress and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan have parted their ways after a year of romance.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the source revealed.

A Nonsense Christmas is an exciting holiday remix of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song Nonsense, that captures the festive spirit with a playful twist.

The show will feature a combination of elements of love, tradition, humor, and romance, to curate a song that celebrates the spirit of Christmas in a lighthearted and creative way.

In addition to this, Sabrina Carpenter also secured two major milestones by being ranked 1 in Spotify’s Top 10 Songs Globally for her song Espresso, and 3rd in Top 10 Albums Globally for Short n’ Sweet.

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest

Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup

Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits

Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Aniston sends thoughtful gift to Reese Witherspoon ahead of Christmas
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Jonathan Bailey drops clue about Fiyero’s eye color change in 'Wicked 2'
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours