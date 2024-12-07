World

Dominican Republic breaks record with 'massive' cocaine seizure

The drugs were packed in 320 bags and were estimated to be worth $250 million

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Dominican Republic breaks record with massive cocaine seizure
Dominican Republic breaks record with 'massive' cocaine seizure 

The Dominican Republic confiscated the largest amount of cocaine in its history during a single operation on Saturday, December 7.

As per BBC, officials announced that the cocaine was being transported with the goal of reaching Europe.

Authorities uncovered 9,500 kg of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment at a port in Santo Domingo.

The drugs were packed in 320 bags and were estimated to be worth $250 million.

Communications chief Carlos Denvers said in a statement, noting, "Many unknown individuals tried to transfer the drugs to another container that would be shipped on a vessel to Belgium."

The National Drug Control Directorate stated that at least 10 individuals linked to the port are being investigated, with initial findings suggesting that these bananas were shipped from Guatemala.

As per the outlet, recent cocaine seizures are much larger than the one made by Dominican officials in 2006, where they confiscated 2,580 kg of drug at the same port.

Previous reports suggested that cocaine consumption is on the rise in several Western European countries, including the UK, Belgium, Spain and France.

Not only this, a United Nations (UN) report found that in 2020, Europe was responsible for 21% of the world’s cocaine users.

Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book

Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book
NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas

NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas
Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour

Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour
Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart

Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart
Construction delay turns into 'historic' discovery of ancient pyramid in Mexico
Construction delay turns into 'historic' discovery of ancient pyramid in Mexico
Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event
Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event
Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales
Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales
Donald Trump's first international trip as president-elect: Details revealed
Donald Trump's first international trip as president-elect: Details revealed
South Korean president speaks out first time after failed martial law bid
South Korean president speaks out first time after failed martial law bid
Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits
Carson Daly drops life-changing quote to lift your spirits
Elon Musk becomes 'major' Trump supporter with $259 million donation
Elon Musk becomes 'major' Trump supporter with $259 million donation
Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions
Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions
UK property prices hit record high amid strong market demand
UK property prices hit record high amid strong market demand
Donald Trump appoints David Perdue as ambassador to China
Donald Trump appoints David Perdue as ambassador to China
Tsunami scare ends as 7.0 earthquake strikes near California coast
Tsunami scare ends as 7.0 earthquake strikes near California coast
South Korea President Yoon’s key ally withdraws support, faces impeachment
South Korea President Yoon’s key ally withdraws support, faces impeachment