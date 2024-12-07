 Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart

Taylor Swift set the stage alight in Vancouver as she kicked off the grand finale of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
While performing in Vancouver, the Lover crooner mesmerized the audience in the first of her final three shows part of her concert series in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium on Friday, December 6.
In her welcome monologue, Swift stated, “It means the world to me to have the honor of saying these words to you: Vancouver, welcome to the Eras Tour," according to fan footage shared online.
The Fortnight crooner quipped as she teased, "This is a little known fact, not many people know this, it hasn’t been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don’t already know — Vancouver is actually the very last city that we will play on the Eras Tour. Did you know that?”
Previously, she moved to tears during her performance in Toronto on Saturday, November 23, as she received a minutes-long standing ovation following her performance on Champagne Problems from Evermore.
“This tour ... I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was ... uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so,” she said..
Swift continued, “It’s not even the last show!” before adding, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."
Taylor Swift is set to conclude her Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, in the Canadian city on Sunday. December 8.