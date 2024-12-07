Entertainment

Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart

The 'Lover' crooner will conclude her Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart
 Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart

Taylor Swift set the stage alight in Vancouver as she kicked off the grand finale of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

While performing in Vancouver, the Lover crooner mesmerized the audience in the first of her final three shows part of her concert series in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium on Friday, December 6.

In her welcome monologue, Swift stated, “It means the world to me to have the honor of saying these words to you: Vancouver, welcome to the Eras Tour," according to fan footage shared online.

The Fortnight crooner quipped as she teased, "This is a little known fact, not many people know this, it hasn’t been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don’t already know — Vancouver is actually the very last city that we will play on the Eras Tour. Did you know that?”

Previously, she moved to tears during her performance in Toronto on Saturday, November 23, as she received a minutes-long standing ovation following her performance on Champagne Problems from Evermore.

“This tour ... I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was ... uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so,” she said..

Swift continued, “It’s not even the last show!” before adding, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

Taylor Swift is set to conclude her Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, in the Canadian city on Sunday. December 8.

Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book

Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book
NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas

NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas
Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour

Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour
Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart

Taylor Swift kicks off closing leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver with heavy heart
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments
Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book
Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book
Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour
Top ‘Short n’ Sweet’ moments from Sabrina Carpenter’s world tour
Top 3 chart-topping singers of 2024: From Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter
Top 3 chart-topping singers of 2024: From Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter
Top 5 celebrity-owned brands in 2024: From Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber
Top 5 celebrity-owned brands in 2024: From Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's sweet PDA filled outings
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's sweet PDA filled outings
Top 3 Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows every fan must watch
Top 3 Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows every fan must watch
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Shakira shares emotional message as artist wins her car in ‘Soltera' contest
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Sabrina Carpenter makes HUGE announcement after Barry Keoghan breakup
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub
Jennifer Lopez makes striking comeback after Ben Affleck Thanksgiving snub