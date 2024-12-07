Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service

Lady Gabriella Kingston made a poignant return to the public eye on Friday evening, attending the Princess of Wales's annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The event, hosted by Princess Kate, drew a gathering of 1,600 guests, including members of the Royal Family and close associates.
The 43-year-old writer dressed elegantly in a dark olive coat. She was accompanied by her cousin, Lady Helen Taylor, and her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Also in attendance were her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his family.
This marks Lady Gabriella's first public appearance since the inquest into her husband, Thomas Kingston's, tragic death earlier this year. The inquest revealed that Thomas, 45, passed away in February from a shotgun wound at his parents' home in the Cotswolds.
During the inquest, Lady Gabriella shared her concerns about possible medication side effects, suggesting they might have contributed to her husband's actions.
Thomas had been prescribed medications to address sleep difficulties and later transitioned to different prescriptions.
The couple, who married in May 2019 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, had shared a close relationship over many years. Their wedding was attended by senior royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Friday's service at Westminster Abbey was a moment of solace for Lady Gabriella, who received support from family and friends, including Carole Middleton.
The Princess of Wales's mother looked radiant in a chic cream coat as she joined the congregation for the heartwarming event.
The carol service, a cherished annual tradition led by the Princess of Wales, brought together members of the Royal Family and their guests to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and hope.