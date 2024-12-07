Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura 

Princess Kate is stepping into the spotlight with a renewed sense of confidence and energy, echoing the legacy of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
After her cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales made a comeback with a more vibrant and expressive demeanor at her fourth Together at Christmas carol service.
As per the Body Language expert, Judi James, Kate’s behaviour has gone through clear changes which was visible in her princess's behaviour at the event.
She revealed that Kate "smiles, her laughter, her posture and her energy signals" as her energetic aura.
Judi also created a comparison between Kate's personality with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
The expert said: "Comparing and contrasting the two women is rarely a fair thing to do but it's interesting how Kate's illness seems to have opened some small floodgates."
She suggested that Kate’s "flickering, animated body language" and emotional range now match attributes with Diana.
James also mentioned that Kate was showcasing her "stronger and more confident-looking projections of empathy than ever before".
"She looks more emotionally confident here and far less careful and guarded than she often used to," the expert added
James also mentioned a particular moment where Kate narrated a story about Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the carol event.
"Telling the story about Louis keeping the secret from Charlotte she uses mime rituals to act out her emotions and his, even rolling her eyes and widening them as she tells the story," the expert observed.
James suggested that Kate's storytelling style is "intrinsic, visible changes" in Kate's body language indicate her illness has added "an extra dimension in terms of emotional signalling."
Notably, this change in personality is noted after Princess Kate major abdominal surgery before receiving a cancer diagnosis that led to preventative chemotherapy.