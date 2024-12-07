‘Stranger Things’, ‘Dynasty’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77 

Mark Withers, who is best known for playing Ted Dinard in the original Dynasty series, has passed away at 77, leaving his fans saddened.
His daughter, Jessie Withers, announced the sad demise of actor, who died on November 22, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable,” Jessie told Variety.
She futher added, “Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike."
During his 4-decades-long career, Mark played many television roles since his debut in the late 1970s.
Besides Dynasty, he is also known for his roles in other television series, including Magnum, P.I., The Dukes of Hazard, Wonder Woman, Dallas and Days of Our Lives.
Mark also appeared in recent series like True Blood, Criminal Minds, Castle and Stranger Things.
He was last seen onscreen in two movies of 2019, as per IMDb.
Mark Withers is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter.